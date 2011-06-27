Used 1993 Cadillac Seville Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Measurements
Height54.0 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Length204.4 in.
Width76.4 in.
Curb weight3648 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire
  • Dark Cherry
