Used 1992 Cadillac Seville STS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.0/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length203.9 in.
Curb weight3721 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height54.0 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
