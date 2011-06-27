  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Seville
  4. Used 1991 Cadillac Seville
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Cadillac Seville STS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Seville
Overview
See Seville Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.0/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.8 in.
Curb weight3564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carmine Red
  • Dark Auburn
See Seville Inventory

Related Used 1991 Cadillac Seville STS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles