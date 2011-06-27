Used 1991 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.0/451.2 mi.282.0/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.18.8 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.8 in.190.8 in.
Curb weight3564 lbs.3512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carmine Red
  • Dark Auburn
  • Dark Auburn
  • Carmine Red
