Used 1991 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews
BMW killer
This is the only year that the small Seville had the 4.9 liter HO engine. It's a BMW killer -- which in an older Cadillac is a real surprise. It accelerates faster than the 3 series Beemers, and corners extremely agressively -- with its speed sensitive steering and shock rate, the car becomes a demon on the corners when pushed hard. Reliability has been outstanding, although fit and finish in these Cadillacs is only average -- not up to the standards of Lexus or Mercedes. Major components -- engine, transmission, AC -- keep on working. At 161k miles, it's still going strong.
Excellent Car
I purchased this car used with 162,000 miles on it. The previous owner did an excellent job at maintaining it. For it's age, the car is great. The interior has held up well. The paint still shines and the car has incredible power. With the exception of the sentinel lighting, all of the power options still work. Overall, it is very well built, with no mechanical problems.
Great Old Caddy with Power
I bought this car to take the place of my 2002 STS because I got tired of the repairs. I must say this has been an impressive car. Other than not having the looks of the newer STS models, it runs very strong, rides like a dream, and has been fairly trouble free. I had to have the load level system fixed, but other than that, what a great car to travel in.
I love the 91 Seville
I just bought a cherry 91 to replace my old one. The car is perfect in every way, but must not be neglected. It is beautiful, powerful, fast and nimble. Everything about it fits me.
Many repairs
I've had to make lots of repairs to my 1991 Cadillac Seville for a car with 125,000 miles. The fuel injectors went out @ 120,000 miles..$1,200. I replaced front strutswent at @ 11,0000 miles-$400. The exhaust went bad @ 122,000 miles - $250. The driver's side power window is not working - not repaired. The rear speakers blew @ 115,000 miles - not repaired. The rear air ride shocks are leaking - not repaired. The interior is cracking on door the panels and arm rest. It gets poor gas milage - 13.5 in city.
