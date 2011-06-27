Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac LYRIQ
  4. 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Specs & Features

More about the 2023 LYRIQ
More about the 2023 LYRIQ
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,795
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Battery capacity100.4 kwh
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower340 hp
Torque325 lb-ft
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
AKG premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
22" Dynamic Split Spoke Reverse Rim Alloy Wheels w/Polished/Gloss Black Finish +$1,550
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,610 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height63.9 in.
Length196.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.8 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.8 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base121.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sky Cool Gray, leatherette
  • Noir, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
265/50R20 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates