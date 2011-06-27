2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,795
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|100.4 kwh
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|340 hp
|Torque
|325 lb-ft
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|19 total speakers
|yes
|AKG premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|+$155
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|22" Dynamic Split Spoke Reverse Rim Alloy Wheels w/Polished/Gloss Black Finish
|+$1,550
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$15
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|28.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,610 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|Height
|63.9 in.
|Length
|196.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.8 cu.ft.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.8 in.
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|121.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|265/50R20 tires
|yes
|Puncture-sealing tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
