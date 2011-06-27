  1. Home
Used 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room59.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room59.8 in.
Rear leg room43.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4448 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Shale
  • Shale Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
