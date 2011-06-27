  1. Home
Used 1995 Cadillac Fleetwood Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room59.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room59.8 in.
Rear leg room59.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length225.1 in.
Curb weight4478 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
