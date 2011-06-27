Used 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan Consumer Reviews
Big Daddy Caddy
What a great road car!...My 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood is quiet and soft. Its comfort personified.
Big and Beautiful !
I purchased a 1994 Brougham with 107,000 miles on it. This nearly nineteen feet long land yacht is a pure Joy to drive. It's like sitting on a lazy boy on a cloud. The interior is huge and comfey, very quiet and bumps and pot holes are barely felt. The leather is super soft and looks great. The LT1 Corvette engine gives you a great deal of power this beast can really move when you need it. My favorite part is the super smooth steering so effortless and smooth. I'm getting tremendous gas mileage very easy on the wallet. This Cadillac has the comfort and feel of the great Cadillacs of the 1970's with modern amenities and fuel economy of today. I simply Love this car. Best vehicle I've ever owned.
est of a sale price AT THIS TIME 3/10/03
this is a car i purchased from my father it had 22,000 miles on it at that time. i have used it as a second car, and for travel. it has never been in and accident or damage of any kind. it looks braND NEW THE PAINT AND VINYL ARE EXCELLANT, IT HAS BEEN IN A GARAGE WHEN NOT IN USE. THE INTERIOR IS EXCELLANT LEATHER PKG. YOUR CO. RATED A VALUE FOR ME IN SEPT OF 2000 AT 14,515 WITH THE OPTION EQ. WITH NASE PRICE AT 11,900 I LOVE THE FACT THAT IT USES REGULAR FUEL AND GETS OVER 19-20 MILES TO A GALLON IT HAS HAD THE OIL CHANGE EVERY 3-5000 MILES.
Big Body Fleetwood
The best new style lowrider vehicle made. I mean this car along with the 93 and 95 Cadillac Fleetwoods where made to lowride. I Love them and i have a 93 myself.
It's Big and It"s Fast
I'm 60+. I've owned a bunch of crs, some have been kinda special, [ '65 corvair corsa,terbo] {'69 MGC/GT] ['74 Jag XJ12L]. Overall this is the best.
