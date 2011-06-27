  1. Home
Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Fleetwood
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Length225.1 in.
Width78.0 in.
Curb weight4367 lbs.
