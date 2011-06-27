Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Measurements
Length208.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3642 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
