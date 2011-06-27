Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3566 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.4 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
