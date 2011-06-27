Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Consumer Reviews

My Baby DaddyOk , 11/20/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I loved this car!!!! Had 135k miles when I bought it and 243k when I hit the dear. I am very thankful I was in my cad and not my wifes low hood tinny metal car. I love the ride and had up to 28mpg on highway after chainging the front calipurs, they were hanging up robbing my milage. I love driving in the snow and this car was GREAT for that, with good traction. I'm going to miss her. Now looking for an other caddy to replace my baby! Im not sure about changing body styles though but looks like I have no choice if I get a newer model. Report Abuse

Love my 'new-to-me' boat... delerium75 , 04/08/2014 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been a good car so far...bought it with 108K in 08-2013, now at 117K and climbing. Minimal fixes so far for a 22 year old car...transmission cooler lines, tie rod end, ball joint and an EGR valve on top of full tune up and fluid changes when I got it. The car had been maintained well prior to me buying it and it shows. She floats down the worst of Michigan roads and has enough space for everyone. Trunk is large and wide (fit a lawn mower AND weed trimmer with it closed). Seats are very comfortable for long drives and the 4.9L has plenty of power for passing on two-lane roads. I average about 17-19mpg in mixed driving, 20-23 on the highway (70mph+) and premium is required.

Maybe not perfect, but something special Viclane , 10/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the first Cadillac I've owned, but I've had the opportunity to drive several. I love this car, it has class and smart lines at the same time. Mine has a few problems to fix, like the ABS control module and computer ride, but the performance of the V8 is outstanding and even with shocks that need replacing it rides great. The Bose Gold CD system is great except I have one rear speaker that is bad. The handling of this large car is outstanding for it's size.