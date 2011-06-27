Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4100 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3706 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.2 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|73.4 in.
