Used 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Fleetwood
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
Measurements
Length205.6 in.
Curb weight3706 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Maroon
  • Sable Black
