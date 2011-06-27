  1. Home
2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Escalade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/456.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower420 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,636 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Performance Upgrade Packageyes
Touring Package +$2,550
Not Equipped w/Front/Rear Park Assist - Credit +-$50
Cargo Convenience Package +$795
Onyx Package +$2,510
Illumination Package +$1,095
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AKG premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Floor Mats +$230
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$350
Floor Liner Package +$525
Reflective Front Window Shade +$135
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Rear Seat Entertainment System +$1,995
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seats w/Power Releaseyes
Interior Protection Package +$405
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$335
AKG Studio Reference 36-Speaker System +$4,300
Bluetooth Headphones by AKG +$310
Rear Cargo Shade +$260
Sport Pedal Cover Kit +$185
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate +$495
Not Equipped w/4-Way Lumbar; 2-Way Lumbar substituted - Credit +-$50
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner +$205
Illuminated Front and Rear Door Sill Plates +$595
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room61.7 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.2 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Exterior Options
Power-Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting +$1,750
Body-Color Painted Splash Guards +$415
22" Multi-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels w/Dark Android Gloss Finish +$2,210
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$510
Rear Bumper Protector +$185
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Cadillac Crest Puddle Lamps +$135
Gloss Black Escalade Nameplate +$215
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,635 lbs.
Gross weight7,400 lbs.
Height76.7 in.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity121.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,636 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.1 in.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Wilder Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Galactic Gray Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Crystal White Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Brandy w/Very Dark Atmosphere Accents, leather
  • Whisper Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 in. wheelsyes
275/50R22 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
