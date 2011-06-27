  1. Home
2021 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$99,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$99,995
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$99,995
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$99,995
36 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AKG premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$99,995
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$99,995
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
Cooled Console with Covered Storageyes
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seats w/Power Releaseyes
Super Cruiseyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Bluetooth Headphones by AKGyes
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Lineryes
Vertical Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Rear Cargo Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$99,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,995
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room42.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.2 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
Black Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Wheel Locksyes
22" 12-Spoke Chrome Alloy Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Escalade Nameplateyes
22" Multi-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels w/Dark Android Gloss Finishyes
Monochromatic Cadillac Emblemyes
22" 12-Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Power-Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lightingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Maximum cargo capacity121.0 cu.ft.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight5635 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload1636 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width81.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Dark Moon Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Whisper Beige w/Gideon Accents, premium leather
  • Dark Auburn w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$99,995
22 in. wheelsyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
275/50R22 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$99,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$99,995
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.

