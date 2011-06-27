2019 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$119,560*
Total Cash Price
$109,708
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$119,560*
Total Cash Price
$109,708
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$94,142*
Total Cash Price
$86,384
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$103,556*
Total Cash Price
$95,022
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$97,908*
Total Cash Price
$89,839
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$132,740*
Total Cash Price
$121,801
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$138,389*
Total Cash Price
$126,984
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$134,623*
Total Cash Price
$123,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$1,537
|$1,590
|$7,431
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,440
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,674
|Financing
|$5,900
|$4,745
|$3,513
|$2,197
|$794
|$17,149
|Depreciation
|$38,839
|$6,981
|$5,707
|$6,394
|$5,587
|$63,509
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,409
|$17,508
|$15,180
|$17,555
|$14,907
|$119,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$1,537
|$1,590
|$7,431
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,440
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,674
|Financing
|$5,900
|$4,745
|$3,513
|$2,197
|$794
|$17,149
|Depreciation
|$38,839
|$6,981
|$5,707
|$6,394
|$5,587
|$63,509
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,409
|$17,508
|$15,180
|$17,555
|$14,907
|$119,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$5,851
|Maintenance
|$566
|$843
|$867
|$2,286
|$1,377
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$827
|$1,269
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,496
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,680
|Financing
|$4,646
|$3,736
|$2,766
|$1,730
|$625
|$13,503
|Depreciation
|$30,582
|$5,497
|$4,494
|$5,035
|$4,399
|$50,007
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,842
|$13,786
|$11,953
|$13,823
|$11,738
|$94,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$1,377
|$6,436
|Maintenance
|$623
|$927
|$954
|$2,515
|$1,515
|$6,533
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$910
|$1,396
|$2,306
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,846
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,048
|Financing
|$5,111
|$4,110
|$3,043
|$1,903
|$688
|$14,853
|Depreciation
|$33,640
|$6,047
|$4,943
|$5,539
|$4,839
|$55,008
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,126
|$15,165
|$13,148
|$15,205
|$12,912
|$103,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,174
|$1,216
|$1,258
|$1,302
|$6,085
|Maintenance
|$589
|$877
|$902
|$2,377
|$1,432
|$6,177
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$860
|$1,320
|$2,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,636
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,827
|Financing
|$4,832
|$3,885
|$2,877
|$1,799
|$650
|$14,043
|Depreciation
|$31,805
|$5,717
|$4,674
|$5,236
|$4,575
|$52,007
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,556
|$14,337
|$12,431
|$14,376
|$12,208
|$97,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,538
|$1,592
|$1,648
|$1,706
|$1,765
|$8,250
|Maintenance
|$798
|$1,189
|$1,222
|$3,223
|$1,942
|$8,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,166
|$1,789
|$2,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,929
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,189
|Financing
|$6,551
|$5,268
|$3,900
|$2,439
|$881
|$19,039
|Depreciation
|$43,121
|$7,751
|$6,337
|$7,099
|$6,203
|$70,510
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$60,407
|$19,438
|$16,854
|$19,490
|$16,551
|$132,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,604
|$1,660
|$1,718
|$1,779
|$1,840
|$8,601
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,239
|$1,274
|$3,360
|$2,024
|$8,730
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,216
|$1,865
|$3,081
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,139
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,410
|Financing
|$6,830
|$5,492
|$4,066
|$2,543
|$919
|$19,849
|Depreciation
|$44,956
|$8,081
|$6,606
|$7,401
|$6,467
|$73,510
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$62,978
|$20,265
|$17,571
|$20,320
|$17,255
|$138,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,560
|$1,614
|$1,672
|$1,730
|$1,790
|$8,367
|Maintenance
|$809
|$1,205
|$1,240
|$3,269
|$1,969
|$8,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,183
|$1,815
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,999
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,262
|Financing
|$6,644
|$5,342
|$3,955
|$2,474
|$894
|$19,309
|Depreciation
|$43,732
|$7,861
|$6,426
|$7,200
|$6,291
|$71,510
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$61,264
|$19,714
|$17,093
|$19,767
|$16,785
|$134,623
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Escalade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
