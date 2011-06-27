Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,620*
Total Cash Price
$52,978
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$88,417*
Total Cash Price
$67,282
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$88,417*
Total Cash Price
$67,282
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,582*
Total Cash Price
$58,276
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$72,405*
Total Cash Price
$55,097
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,164*
Total Cash Price
$74,699
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$102,341*
Total Cash Price
$77,878
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$99,557*
Total Cash Price
$75,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$5,835
|Maintenance
|$518
|$1,851
|$2,194
|$1,292
|$1,742
|$7,597
|Repairs
|$0
|$786
|$1,208
|$1,302
|$1,401
|$4,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,805
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,989
|Financing
|$2,849
|$2,291
|$1,697
|$1,061
|$383
|$8,281
|Depreciation
|$8,670
|$5,503
|$4,842
|$4,290
|$3,850
|$27,155
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,402
|$14,144
|$13,764
|$11,881
|$11,429
|$69,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$7,410
|Maintenance
|$658
|$2,351
|$2,786
|$1,641
|$2,212
|$9,648
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,562
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,796
|Financing
|$3,618
|$2,910
|$2,155
|$1,347
|$486
|$10,517
|Depreciation
|$11,011
|$6,989
|$6,149
|$5,448
|$4,890
|$34,487
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,371
|$17,963
|$17,480
|$15,089
|$14,515
|$88,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$7,410
|Maintenance
|$658
|$2,351
|$2,786
|$1,641
|$2,212
|$9,648
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,562
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,796
|Financing
|$3,618
|$2,910
|$2,155
|$1,347
|$486
|$10,517
|Depreciation
|$11,011
|$6,989
|$6,149
|$5,448
|$4,890
|$34,487
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,371
|$17,963
|$17,480
|$15,089
|$14,515
|$88,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$6,419
|Maintenance
|$570
|$2,036
|$2,413
|$1,421
|$1,916
|$8,357
|Repairs
|$0
|$865
|$1,329
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$5,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,086
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,288
|Financing
|$3,134
|$2,520
|$1,867
|$1,167
|$421
|$9,109
|Depreciation
|$9,537
|$6,053
|$5,326
|$4,719
|$4,235
|$29,871
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,242
|$15,558
|$15,140
|$13,069
|$12,572
|$76,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$6,068
|Maintenance
|$539
|$1,925
|$2,282
|$1,344
|$1,812
|$7,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$817
|$1,256
|$1,354
|$1,457
|$4,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,917
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,109
|Financing
|$2,963
|$2,383
|$1,765
|$1,103
|$398
|$8,612
|Depreciation
|$9,017
|$5,723
|$5,036
|$4,462
|$4,004
|$28,241
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,138
|$14,710
|$14,315
|$12,356
|$11,886
|$72,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,550
|$1,596
|$1,644
|$1,693
|$1,744
|$8,227
|Maintenance
|$730
|$2,610
|$3,094
|$1,822
|$2,456
|$10,712
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,108
|$1,703
|$1,836
|$1,975
|$6,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,955
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,214
|Financing
|$4,017
|$3,230
|$2,393
|$1,496
|$540
|$11,676
|Depreciation
|$12,225
|$7,759
|$6,827
|$6,049
|$5,429
|$38,289
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,947
|$19,943
|$19,407
|$16,752
|$16,115
|$98,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,577
|Maintenance
|$761
|$2,721
|$3,225
|$1,899
|$2,561
|$11,168
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,155
|$1,776
|$1,914
|$2,059
|$6,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,123
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,394
|Financing
|$4,188
|$3,368
|$2,495
|$1,560
|$563
|$12,173
|Depreciation
|$12,745
|$8,089
|$7,118
|$6,306
|$5,660
|$39,918
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,051
|$20,792
|$20,233
|$17,465
|$16,801
|$102,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$1,769
|$8,344
|Maintenance
|$741
|$2,647
|$3,137
|$1,848
|$2,491
|$10,864
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,124
|$1,727
|$1,862
|$2,003
|$6,717
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,011
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,274
|Financing
|$4,074
|$3,276
|$2,427
|$1,517
|$548
|$11,842
|Depreciation
|$12,398
|$7,869
|$6,924
|$6,135
|$5,506
|$38,832
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,315
|$20,226
|$19,683
|$16,990
|$16,343
|$99,557
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Escalade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019