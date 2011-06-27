Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,317*
Total Cash Price
$57,993
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,463*
Total Cash Price
$73,651
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,463*
Total Cash Price
$73,651
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,149*
Total Cash Price
$63,792
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,450*
Total Cash Price
$60,313
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,427*
Total Cash Price
$81,770
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$115,126*
Total Cash Price
$85,250
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,993*
Total Cash Price
$82,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$6,142
|Maintenance
|$1,783
|$2,111
|$1,269
|$1,371
|$2,727
|$9,261
|Repairs
|$772
|$1,177
|$1,270
|$1,368
|$1,470
|$6,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,066
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,250
|Financing
|$3,119
|$2,508
|$1,857
|$1,161
|$420
|$9,065
|Depreciation
|$10,096
|$6,362
|$5,601
|$4,963
|$4,454
|$31,476
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,454
|$15,931
|$13,881
|$12,862
|$13,189
|$78,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|Maintenance
|$1,961
|$2,322
|$1,396
|$1,508
|$3,000
|$10,187
|Repairs
|$849
|$1,295
|$1,397
|$1,505
|$1,617
|$6,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,373
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,575
|Financing
|$3,431
|$2,759
|$2,043
|$1,277
|$462
|$9,972
|Depreciation
|$11,106
|$6,998
|$6,161
|$5,459
|$4,899
|$34,624
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,699
|$17,524
|$15,269
|$14,148
|$14,508
|$86,149
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$1,276
|$1,315
|$1,354
|$6,388
|Maintenance
|$1,854
|$2,195
|$1,320
|$1,426
|$2,836
|$9,631
|Repairs
|$803
|$1,224
|$1,321
|$1,423
|$1,529
|$6,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,189
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,380
|Financing
|$3,244
|$2,608
|$1,931
|$1,207
|$437
|$9,428
|Depreciation
|$10,500
|$6,616
|$5,825
|$5,162
|$4,632
|$32,735
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,352
|$16,568
|$14,436
|$13,376
|$13,717
|$81,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,631
|$1,681
|$1,730
|$1,782
|$1,836
|$8,660
|Maintenance
|$2,514
|$2,977
|$1,789
|$1,933
|$3,845
|$13,058
|Repairs
|$1,089
|$1,660
|$1,791
|$1,929
|$2,073
|$8,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,323
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,583
|Financing
|$4,398
|$3,536
|$2,618
|$1,637
|$592
|$12,782
|Depreciation
|$14,235
|$8,970
|$7,897
|$6,998
|$6,280
|$44,381
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,660
|$22,463
|$19,572
|$18,135
|$18,596
|$110,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,701
|$1,752
|$1,804
|$1,858
|$1,914
|$9,029
|Maintenance
|$2,621
|$3,103
|$1,865
|$2,015
|$4,009
|$13,614
|Repairs
|$1,135
|$1,730
|$1,867
|$2,011
|$2,161
|$8,904
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,507
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,778
|Financing
|$4,585
|$3,687
|$2,730
|$1,707
|$617
|$13,326
|Depreciation
|$14,841
|$9,352
|$8,233
|$7,296
|$6,547
|$46,270
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,007
|$23,419
|$20,405
|$18,907
|$19,388
|$115,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$8,783
|Maintenance
|$2,550
|$3,019
|$1,815
|$1,961
|$3,900
|$13,243
|Repairs
|$1,104
|$1,683
|$1,816
|$1,956
|$2,102
|$8,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,384
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,648
|Financing
|$4,460
|$3,586
|$2,656
|$1,660
|$601
|$12,963
|Depreciation
|$14,437
|$9,098
|$8,009
|$7,097
|$6,369
|$45,011
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,109
|$22,781
|$19,850
|$18,393
|$18,860
|$111,993
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Escalade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
