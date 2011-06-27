Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,262*
Total Cash Price
$59,083
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,285*
Total Cash Price
$46,522
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,262*
Total Cash Price
$59,083
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,314*
Total Cash Price
$51,174
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,096*
Total Cash Price
$48,383
Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,102*
Total Cash Price
$65,596
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,319*
Total Cash Price
$68,387
Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,508*
Total Cash Price
$66,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$1,514
|$1,560
|$7,356
|Maintenance
|$2,546
|$1,675
|$1,704
|$2,056
|$3,404
|$11,386
|Repairs
|$1,469
|$1,572
|$1,694
|$1,822
|$1,962
|$8,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,137
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,371
|Financing
|$3,178
|$2,555
|$1,891
|$1,184
|$428
|$9,235
|Depreciation
|$10,965
|$6,500
|$5,719
|$5,069
|$4,548
|$32,800
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,806
|$17,008
|$15,852
|$15,118
|$15,477
|$89,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$5,792
|Maintenance
|$2,005
|$1,319
|$1,342
|$1,619
|$2,680
|$8,965
|Repairs
|$1,157
|$1,238
|$1,334
|$1,435
|$1,545
|$6,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,470
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,654
|Financing
|$2,502
|$2,012
|$1,489
|$932
|$337
|$7,272
|Depreciation
|$8,634
|$5,118
|$4,503
|$3,991
|$3,581
|$25,827
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,320
|$13,392
|$12,482
|$11,904
|$12,187
|$70,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$1,514
|$1,560
|$7,356
|Maintenance
|$2,546
|$1,675
|$1,704
|$2,056
|$3,404
|$11,386
|Repairs
|$1,469
|$1,572
|$1,694
|$1,822
|$1,962
|$8,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,137
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,371
|Financing
|$3,178
|$2,555
|$1,891
|$1,184
|$428
|$9,235
|Depreciation
|$10,965
|$6,500
|$5,719
|$5,069
|$4,548
|$32,800
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,806
|$17,008
|$15,852
|$15,118
|$15,477
|$89,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$6,371
|Maintenance
|$2,206
|$1,451
|$1,476
|$1,781
|$2,948
|$9,862
|Repairs
|$1,273
|$1,362
|$1,467
|$1,579
|$1,700
|$7,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,717
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,919
|Financing
|$2,752
|$2,213
|$1,638
|$1,025
|$371
|$7,999
|Depreciation
|$9,497
|$5,630
|$4,953
|$4,390
|$3,939
|$28,410
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,352
|$14,731
|$13,730
|$13,094
|$13,406
|$77,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$6,024
|Maintenance
|$2,085
|$1,372
|$1,396
|$1,684
|$2,787
|$9,324
|Repairs
|$1,203
|$1,288
|$1,387
|$1,492
|$1,607
|$6,977
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,569
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,760
|Financing
|$2,602
|$2,092
|$1,549
|$969
|$350
|$7,563
|Depreciation
|$8,979
|$5,323
|$4,683
|$4,151
|$3,724
|$26,860
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,133
|$13,928
|$12,981
|$12,380
|$12,674
|$73,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Standard 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,538
|$1,585
|$1,631
|$1,681
|$1,731
|$8,167
|Maintenance
|$2,827
|$1,860
|$1,892
|$2,283
|$3,779
|$12,641
|Repairs
|$1,631
|$1,746
|$1,881
|$2,023
|$2,178
|$9,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,483
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,742
|Financing
|$3,528
|$2,837
|$2,099
|$1,314
|$475
|$10,254
|Depreciation
|$12,174
|$7,216
|$6,349
|$5,627
|$5,049
|$36,416
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,651
|$18,883
|$17,600
|$16,785
|$17,184
|$99,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,701
|$1,752
|$1,805
|$8,514
|Maintenance
|$2,947
|$1,939
|$1,973
|$2,380
|$3,940
|$13,179
|Repairs
|$1,701
|$1,820
|$1,961
|$2,109
|$2,271
|$9,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,631
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,901
|Financing
|$3,678
|$2,958
|$2,189
|$1,370
|$495
|$10,690
|Depreciation
|$12,692
|$7,523
|$6,619
|$5,867
|$5,264
|$37,966
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,870
|$19,686
|$18,349
|$17,499
|$17,915
|$103,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Escalade SUV Standard 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,560
|$1,607
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,756
|$8,283
|Maintenance
|$2,867
|$1,886
|$1,919
|$2,315
|$3,832
|$12,820
|Repairs
|$1,655
|$1,770
|$1,908
|$2,052
|$2,209
|$9,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,532
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,795
|Financing
|$3,578
|$2,877
|$2,129
|$1,333
|$482
|$10,399
|Depreciation
|$12,347
|$7,319
|$6,439
|$5,707
|$5,121
|$36,933
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,058
|$19,151
|$17,849
|$17,023
|$17,427
|$100,508
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
