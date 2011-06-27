  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Escalade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$91,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$91,875
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$91,875
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$91,875
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$91,875
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
Additional Rear Seat Headphonesyes
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Power Configurable Bench Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$91,875
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,875
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,875
22" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Retractable Assist Steps w/LED Lightingyes
Wheel Locksyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Sunroof Deleteyes
Integrated Black Roof Rack Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Maximum cargo capacity94.2 cu.ft.
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Curb weight5840 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1460 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Exterior Colors
  • Terra Mocha Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Gray Silk Metallic
  • Dark Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tuscan Brown, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$91,875
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$91,875
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$91,875
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
