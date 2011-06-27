  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,795
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Power Configurable Bench Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Retractable Assist Steps w/LED Lightingyes
22" Dual 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Finish Aluminum Wheelyes
Sunroof Deleteyes
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5845 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1455 lbs.
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Rear track68.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Dark Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
