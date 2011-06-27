Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,634*
Total Cash Price
$41,810
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,634*
Total Cash Price
$41,810
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,491*
Total Cash Price
$32,921
4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,840*
Total Cash Price
$36,213
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,031*
Total Cash Price
$34,238
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,522*
Total Cash Price
$46,419
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,332*
Total Cash Price
$48,394
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$90,792*
Total Cash Price
$47,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,250
|$1,288
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$1,407
|$6,636
|Maintenance
|$1,932
|$2,146
|$3,084
|$989
|$4,602
|$12,753
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,239
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,473
|Financing
|$2,248
|$1,808
|$1,339
|$838
|$302
|$6,535
|Depreciation
|$8,777
|$4,671
|$4,112
|$3,645
|$3,272
|$24,477
|Fuel
|$3,543
|$3,650
|$3,759
|$3,872
|$3,988
|$18,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,533
|$15,273
|$15,455
|$12,683
|$15,690
|$80,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade SUV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,225
|Maintenance
|$1,521
|$1,690
|$2,428
|$779
|$3,624
|$10,042
|Repairs
|$1,216
|$1,300
|$1,399
|$1,508
|$1,622
|$7,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,763
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,947
|Financing
|$1,770
|$1,424
|$1,054
|$660
|$238
|$5,146
|Depreciation
|$6,911
|$3,678
|$3,238
|$2,870
|$2,576
|$19,273
|Fuel
|$2,790
|$2,874
|$2,960
|$3,049
|$3,140
|$14,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,955
|$12,026
|$12,169
|$9,987
|$12,354
|$63,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,748
|Maintenance
|$1,673
|$1,859
|$2,671
|$857
|$3,986
|$11,046
|Repairs
|$1,338
|$1,430
|$1,539
|$1,659
|$1,784
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,939
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,142
|Financing
|$1,947
|$1,566
|$1,159
|$726
|$262
|$5,661
|Depreciation
|$7,602
|$4,046
|$3,562
|$3,157
|$2,834
|$21,200
|Fuel
|$3,069
|$3,161
|$3,256
|$3,354
|$3,454
|$16,294
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,651
|$13,229
|$13,386
|$10,986
|$13,589
|$69,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$1,582
|$1,758
|$2,525
|$810
|$3,769
|$10,444
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,455
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,834
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,025
|Financing
|$1,841
|$1,481
|$1,096
|$686
|$248
|$5,352
|Depreciation
|$7,187
|$3,825
|$3,368
|$2,985
|$2,679
|$20,044
|Fuel
|$2,902
|$2,989
|$3,078
|$3,171
|$3,266
|$15,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,633
|$12,507
|$12,656
|$10,386
|$12,848
|$66,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,387
|$1,430
|$1,472
|$1,516
|$1,562
|$7,367
|Maintenance
|$2,145
|$2,383
|$3,423
|$1,098
|$5,110
|$14,159
|Repairs
|$1,715
|$1,833
|$1,973
|$2,126
|$2,287
|$9,933
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,486
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,496
|$2,008
|$1,486
|$931
|$336
|$7,256
|Depreciation
|$9,745
|$5,186
|$4,566
|$4,047
|$3,632
|$27,175
|Fuel
|$3,934
|$4,052
|$4,174
|$4,299
|$4,427
|$20,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,907
|$16,957
|$17,158
|$14,082
|$17,419
|$89,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade SUV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,446
|$1,491
|$1,535
|$1,580
|$1,629
|$7,681
|Maintenance
|$2,236
|$2,484
|$3,569
|$1,145
|$5,327
|$14,762
|Repairs
|$1,788
|$1,911
|$2,057
|$2,217
|$2,384
|$10,356
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,592
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,862
|Financing
|$2,602
|$2,093
|$1,549
|$970
|$350
|$7,565
|Depreciation
|$10,159
|$5,407
|$4,760
|$4,219
|$3,787
|$28,331
|Fuel
|$4,101
|$4,225
|$4,351
|$4,482
|$4,616
|$21,775
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,924
|$17,678
|$17,888
|$14,681
|$18,160
|$93,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,407
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$1,537
|$1,584
|$7,472
|Maintenance
|$2,175
|$2,417
|$3,472
|$1,114
|$5,182
|$14,360
|Repairs
|$1,739
|$1,859
|$2,001
|$2,156
|$2,319
|$10,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,521
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,784
|Financing
|$2,531
|$2,036
|$1,507
|$944
|$340
|$7,359
|Depreciation
|$9,883
|$5,260
|$4,630
|$4,104
|$3,684
|$27,560
|Fuel
|$3,990
|$4,110
|$4,233
|$4,360
|$4,490
|$21,183
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,246
|$17,197
|$17,402
|$14,281
|$17,666
|$90,792
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
