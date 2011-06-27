  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Escalade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,490
See Escalade Inventory
Starting MSRP
$79,095
See Escalade Inventory
Starting MSRP
$55,990
See Escalade Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
viscous center differentialyesyesno
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg12/18 mpg12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/468.0 mi.312.0/468.0 mi.312.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l6.2 l6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm403 hp @ 5700 rpm403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
Multi-CD located in dashyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyesnoyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
video monitornoyesno
video remote controlnoyesno
AM/FM stereonoyesno
DVD playernoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesyes
rear view cameranoyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
premium leathernoyesno
driver cooled seatnoyesno
passenger cooled seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5665 lbs.5665 lbs.5459 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.7100 lbs.7000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd..36 cd..36 cd.
Angle of approach17 degrees17 degrees17 degrees
Maximum payload1435 lbs.1435 lbs.1541 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees21.9 degrees21.9 degrees
Length202.5 in.202.5 in.202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.7700 lbs.8000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.0 in.9.0 in.
Height74.3 in.74.3 in.74.7 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Blue Chip
  • Quicksilver
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist
  • Stealth Gray
  • Black Raven
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Blue Chip
  • Quicksilver
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist
  • Stealth Gray
  • Black Raven
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Blue Chip
  • Quicksilver
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist
  • Stealth Gray
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Very Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cocoa/Very Light Linen, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Very Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R18 tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnoyesno
P285/45R22 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,490
Starting MSRP
$79,095
Starting MSRP
$55,990
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Escalade InventorySee Escalade InventorySee Escalade Inventory

Related Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles