Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Escalade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,850
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,850
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,850
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,850
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,850
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5367 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1433 lbs.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Exterior Colors
  • Rip Tide Blue
  • White Diamond
  • Quicksilver
  • Red E
  • Blue Chip
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,850
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,850
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
