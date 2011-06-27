Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.5/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity118 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Curb weight5573 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place66.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height74.3 in.
Maximum payload1228.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sand
  • Sable Black
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Neutral Shale
