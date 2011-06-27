Used 2000 Cadillac Escalade Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|324.5/442.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|29.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|59.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|118 cu.ft.
|Length
|201.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6600 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5573 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|66.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|74.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1228.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|117.5 in.
|Width
|77.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
