Used 1999 Cadillac Escalade Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height74.3 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Aspen White
  • Silver Sand
  • Sable Black
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
