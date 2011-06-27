  1. Home
Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating888
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
on demand 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg20/23 mpg20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)500.0/575.0 mi.500.0/575.0 mi.500.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm332 hp @ 5100 rpm332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
video remote controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and chrome trim on doorsnonoyes
alloy and leather trim on center consolenonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnonoyes
beverage coolernonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
driver cooled seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
premium leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyesyesno
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Sunroof Deleteyesyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight6120 lbs.5879 lbs.5879 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.7301 lbs.7301 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd..36 cd..36 cd.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees16.0 degrees16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1351 lbs.1429 lbs.1429 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees21.9 degrees21.9 degrees
Length202.5 in.202.5 in.202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.5800 lbs.5800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.0 in.9.0 in.
Height75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Exterior Colors
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tincoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tincoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tincoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Cocoa/Light Linen, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
chrome alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P285/45R22 110H tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$76,400
Starting MSRP
$73,850
Starting MSRP
$83,295
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
