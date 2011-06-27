  1. Home
Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Escalade EXT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,335
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in dashyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5879 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Maximum payload1121 lbs.
Length221.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red E
  • Black Raven
  • Quicksilver
  • White Diamond
  • Rip Tide Blue
Interior Colors
  • Shale
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
