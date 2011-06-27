  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade EXT
  4. Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Escalade EXT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,245
See Escalade EXT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,245
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310/434 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,245
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,245
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,245
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,245
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,245
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,245
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,245
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front hip room62 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,245
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room62 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,245
Front track65 in.
Length221.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Curb weight5853 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload1147 lbs.
Wheel base130 in.
Width79.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,245
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • Silver Sand
  • White Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,245
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,245
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,245
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Escalade EXT Inventory

Related Used 2002 Cadillac Escalade EXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles