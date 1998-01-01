Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Escalade ESV
More about the 2023 Escalade ESV
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$151,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG11/16 MPG
EPA combined MPG13 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)311.3/452.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.3 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size6.2 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower682 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque653 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeOverhead valves (OHV)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,140 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
On demand 4WDyes
Electronic single-speedyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length227 in.
Overall width without mirrors81.1 in.
Height76.4 in.
Wheelbase134.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.5 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity142.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Curb weight6,407 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,140 lbs.
Gross weight7,700 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Argent Silver Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Dark Auburn w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.3 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.5 in.
Front hip room61.7 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
14-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Massagingyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Rear hip room61.2 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
AKG premium brand speakersyes
36 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Video monitoryes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Power rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
275/50R22 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Heavy-Duty Trailering Package +$600
Packages
Packages
Cargo Convenience Package +$855
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Highway Safety Kit +$140
Interior Options
Interior Options
Reflective Front Window Shade +$135
Not Equipped w/Super Cruiseyes
All-Weather Floor Mats +$230
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
Not Equipped w/Super Cruiseyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$335
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner +$205
Illuminated Front and Rear Door Sill Plates +$615
3 Years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan (Fleet) +$1,500
Console Refrigerator +$700
Rear Cargo Shade +$270
Not Equipped w/ 2nd Row Express-Up Window Credit -$50
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$350
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate +$495
Floor Liner Package +$525
Interior Protection Package +$405
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Protector +$185
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$555
Gloss Black Escalade Nameplate +$225
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Monochrome Cadillac Emblems +$295
Adaptive Headlamp System +$1,095
Inventory

Related 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates