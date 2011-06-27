  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Escalade ESV
More about the 2022 Escalade ESV
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
electronic single-speedyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity28.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.2/537.7 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower420 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,548 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Illumination Package +$1,095
Performance Upgrade Packageyes
Not Equipped w/Front/Rear Park Assist - Credit +-$50
Cargo Convenience Package +$795
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AKG premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seats w/Power Releaseyes
Rear Cargo Shade +$260
Illuminated Front and Rear Door Sill Plates +$595
All-Weather Floor Mats +$230
Floor Liner Package +$525
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
Sport Pedal Cover Kit +$185
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$335
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
Not Equipped w/4-Way Lumbar; 2-Way Lumbar substituted - Credit +-$50
All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner +$205
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$350
Interior Protection Package +$405
Reflective Front Window Shade +$135
Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate +$495
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room61.7 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.2 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Protector +$185
Cadillac Crest Puddle Lamps +$135
Gloss Black Escalade Nameplate +$215
Body-Color Painted Splash Guards +$415
22" Multi-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels w/Dark Android Gloss Finish +$2,295
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$510
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
Wheel Locks +$85
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,993 lbs.
Gross weight7,700 lbs.
Height76.4 in.
Length227 in.
Maximum cargo capacity142.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,548 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.1 in.
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Wheel base134.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wilder Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Galactic Gray Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 in. wheelsyes
275/50R22 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates