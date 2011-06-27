2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Platinum Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$104,595
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16 mpg
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|16 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|28.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.2/537.7 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,900 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,636 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Performance Upgrade Package
|yes
|Not Equipped w/Front/Rear Park Assist - Credit
|+-$50
|Onyx Package
|+$2,375
|Cargo Convenience Package
|+$795
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|36 total speakers
|yes
|AKG premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|+$155
|Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seats w/Power Release
|yes
|Rear Cargo Shade
|+$260
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|+$1,995
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$230
|Floor Liner Package
|+$525
|Vertical Cargo Net
|+$75
|Sport Pedal Cover Kit
|+$185
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$335
|Console Refrigerator
|+$700
|Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer
|+$205
|All-Weather Integrated Cargo Liner
|+$205
|All-Weather Floor Liner Package
|+$350
|Interior Protection Package
|+$405
|Reflective Front Window Shade
|+$135
|Illuminated Cargo Sill Plate
|+$495
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|61.7 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.6 in.
|Exterior Options
|Rear Bumper Protector
|+$185
|Gloss Black Escalade Nameplate
|+$215
|Body-Color Painted Splash Guards
|+$415
|22" Multi-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels w/Dark Android Gloss Finish
|+$2,210
|Black Roof Rack Cross Rails
|+$510
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$15
|Power-Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting
|+$1,750
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|41.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,785 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,600 lbs.
|Height
|76.4 in.
|Length
|227 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|142.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,636 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,900 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.1 in.
|Turning circle
|43.3 ft.
|Wheel base
|134.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted/polished alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|275/50R22 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
