2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade ESV SUV
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$110,834*
Total Cash Price
$104,538
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$110,834*
Total Cash Price
$104,538
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$95,998*
Total Cash Price
$90,544
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$90,762*
Total Cash Price
$85,606
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$123,052*
Total Cash Price
$116,061
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$87,271*
Total Cash Price
$82,313
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$128,288*
Total Cash Price
$121,000
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$124,798*
Total Cash Price
$117,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,502
|$1,554
|$1,609
|$1,666
|$1,725
|$8,057
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,714
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,948
|Financing
|$5,622
|$4,521
|$3,346
|$2,094
|$757
|$16,341
|Depreciation
|$27,032
|$7,824
|$6,400
|$7,169
|$6,265
|$54,690
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,715
|$18,249
|$15,831
|$18,357
|$15,683
|$110,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,502
|$1,554
|$1,609
|$1,666
|$1,725
|$8,057
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,714
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,948
|Financing
|$5,622
|$4,521
|$3,346
|$2,094
|$757
|$16,341
|Depreciation
|$27,032
|$7,824
|$6,400
|$7,169
|$6,265
|$54,690
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,715
|$18,249
|$15,831
|$18,357
|$15,683
|$110,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,301
|$1,346
|$1,394
|$1,443
|$1,494
|$6,978
|Maintenance
|$623
|$927
|$954
|$2,515
|$1,515
|$6,533
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$910
|$1,396
|$2,306
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,083
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,286
|Financing
|$4,870
|$3,916
|$2,899
|$1,814
|$656
|$14,154
|Depreciation
|$23,414
|$6,777
|$5,543
|$6,210
|$5,426
|$47,369
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,997
|$15,806
|$13,712
|$15,899
|$13,584
|$95,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,230
|$1,273
|$1,318
|$1,364
|$1,412
|$6,598
|Maintenance
|$589
|$877
|$902
|$2,377
|$1,432
|$6,177
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$860
|$1,320
|$2,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,860
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$4,052
|Financing
|$4,604
|$3,702
|$2,740
|$1,715
|$620
|$13,382
|Depreciation
|$22,136
|$6,407
|$5,241
|$5,871
|$5,130
|$44,786
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,979
|$14,944
|$12,964
|$15,032
|$12,843
|$90,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,668
|$1,726
|$1,786
|$1,850
|$1,915
|$8,945
|Maintenance
|$798
|$1,189
|$1,222
|$3,223
|$1,942
|$8,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,166
|$1,789
|$2,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,234
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,493
|Financing
|$6,242
|$5,020
|$3,715
|$2,325
|$840
|$18,142
|Depreciation
|$30,012
|$8,687
|$7,105
|$7,959
|$6,956
|$60,719
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,424
|$20,260
|$17,576
|$20,380
|$17,412
|$123,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$1,312
|$1,358
|$6,344
|Maintenance
|$566
|$843
|$867
|$2,286
|$1,377
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$827
|$1,269
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,712
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,896
|Financing
|$4,427
|$3,560
|$2,635
|$1,649
|$596
|$12,867
|Depreciation
|$21,285
|$6,161
|$5,039
|$5,645
|$4,933
|$43,063
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,634
|$14,369
|$12,465
|$14,454
|$12,349
|$87,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,739
|$1,799
|$1,862
|$1,929
|$1,996
|$9,326
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,239
|$1,274
|$3,360
|$2,024
|$8,730
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,216
|$1,865
|$3,081
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,457
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,727
|Financing
|$6,508
|$5,233
|$3,873
|$2,424
|$876
|$18,914
|Depreciation
|$31,289
|$9,057
|$7,407
|$8,298
|$7,252
|$63,303
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,442
|$21,122
|$18,324
|$21,247
|$18,153
|$128,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,692
|$1,750
|$1,812
|$1,876
|$1,942
|$9,072
|Maintenance
|$809
|$1,205
|$1,240
|$3,269
|$1,969
|$8,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,183
|$1,815
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,308
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,571
|Financing
|$6,331
|$5,091
|$3,768
|$2,358
|$852
|$18,400
|Depreciation
|$30,438
|$8,810
|$7,206
|$8,072
|$7,054
|$61,580
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,097
|$20,548
|$17,825
|$20,669
|$17,659
|$124,798
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Escalade ESV
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019