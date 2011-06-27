2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade ESV SUV
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$122,519*
Total Cash Price
$111,126
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$122,519*
Total Cash Price
$111,126
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$96,472*
Total Cash Price
$87,501
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$106,119*
Total Cash Price
$96,251
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$100,331*
Total Cash Price
$91,001
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$136,026*
Total Cash Price
$123,376
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$141,814*
Total Cash Price
$128,626
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$137,955*
Total Cash Price
$125,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,502
|$1,554
|$1,609
|$1,666
|$1,725
|$8,057
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,496
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,729
|Financing
|$5,977
|$4,806
|$3,559
|$2,225
|$805
|$17,371
|Depreciation
|$38,384
|$7,691
|$6,285
|$7,045
|$6,158
|$65,564
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,204
|$18,400
|$15,928
|$18,363
|$15,625
|$122,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,502
|$1,554
|$1,609
|$1,666
|$1,725
|$8,057
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,496
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,729
|Financing
|$5,977
|$4,806
|$3,559
|$2,225
|$805
|$17,371
|Depreciation
|$38,384
|$7,691
|$6,285
|$7,045
|$6,158
|$65,564
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,204
|$18,400
|$15,928
|$18,363
|$15,625
|$122,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$1,312
|$1,358
|$6,344
|Maintenance
|$566
|$843
|$867
|$2,286
|$1,377
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$827
|$1,269
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,540
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,724
|Financing
|$4,706
|$3,784
|$2,802
|$1,752
|$634
|$13,678
|Depreciation
|$30,224
|$6,056
|$4,949
|$5,547
|$4,849
|$51,625
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,680
|$14,488
|$12,542
|$14,459
|$12,303
|$96,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,301
|$1,346
|$1,394
|$1,443
|$1,494
|$6,978
|Maintenance
|$623
|$927
|$954
|$2,515
|$1,515
|$6,533
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$910
|$1,396
|$2,306
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,894
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,096
|Financing
|$5,177
|$4,162
|$3,082
|$1,927
|$697
|$15,046
|Depreciation
|$33,246
|$6,662
|$5,444
|$6,102
|$5,334
|$56,788
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,948
|$15,937
|$13,796
|$15,905
|$13,533
|$106,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,230
|$1,273
|$1,318
|$1,364
|$1,412
|$6,598
|Maintenance
|$589
|$877
|$902
|$2,377
|$1,432
|$6,177
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$860
|$1,320
|$2,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,682
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,873
|Financing
|$4,894
|$3,935
|$2,914
|$1,822
|$659
|$14,225
|Depreciation
|$31,433
|$6,298
|$5,147
|$5,769
|$5,043
|$53,690
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,387
|$15,068
|$13,044
|$15,037
|$12,795
|$100,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,668
|$1,726
|$1,786
|$1,850
|$1,915
|$8,945
|Maintenance
|$798
|$1,189
|$1,222
|$3,223
|$1,942
|$8,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,166
|$1,789
|$2,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,991
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,251
|Financing
|$6,635
|$5,335
|$3,951
|$2,470
|$894
|$19,286
|Depreciation
|$42,616
|$8,539
|$6,978
|$7,821
|$6,837
|$72,791
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$60,179
|$20,428
|$17,684
|$20,387
|$17,347
|$136,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,739
|$1,799
|$1,862
|$1,929
|$1,996
|$9,326
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,239
|$1,274
|$3,360
|$2,024
|$8,730
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,216
|$1,865
|$3,081
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,204
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,474
|Financing
|$6,918
|$5,562
|$4,119
|$2,575
|$932
|$20,107
|Depreciation
|$44,429
|$8,902
|$7,275
|$8,154
|$7,128
|$75,889
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$62,740
|$21,297
|$18,437
|$21,255
|$18,085
|$141,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,692
|$1,750
|$1,812
|$1,876
|$1,942
|$9,072
|Maintenance
|$809
|$1,205
|$1,240
|$3,269
|$1,969
|$8,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,183
|$1,815
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,062
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,325
|Financing
|$6,730
|$5,411
|$4,007
|$2,505
|$907
|$19,560
|Depreciation
|$43,220
|$8,660
|$7,077
|$7,932
|$6,934
|$73,824
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$61,032
|$20,718
|$17,935
|$20,676
|$17,593
|$137,955
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Escalade ESV
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Virginia is:not available
