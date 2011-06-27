Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade ESV SUV
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$77,920*
Total Cash Price
$63,155
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,958*
Total Cash Price
$80,207
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,958*
Total Cash Price
$80,207
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$85,712*
Total Cash Price
$69,471
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$81,037*
Total Cash Price
$65,681
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$109,867*
Total Cash Price
$89,049
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$114,542*
Total Cash Price
$92,838
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$111,426*
Total Cash Price
$90,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$6,371
|Maintenance
|$518
|$1,851
|$2,194
|$1,292
|$1,742
|$7,597
|Repairs
|$0
|$786
|$1,208
|$1,302
|$1,401
|$4,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,334
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,518
|Financing
|$3,396
|$2,732
|$2,022
|$1,265
|$457
|$9,872
|Depreciation
|$10,223
|$6,721
|$5,913
|$5,241
|$4,701
|$32,799
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,132
|$15,907
|$15,267
|$13,146
|$12,468
|$77,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,716
|$8,091
|Maintenance
|$658
|$2,351
|$2,786
|$1,641
|$2,212
|$9,648
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,234
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,468
|Financing
|$4,313
|$3,470
|$2,568
|$1,607
|$580
|$12,537
|Depreciation
|$12,983
|$8,536
|$7,510
|$6,656
|$5,970
|$41,655
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,838
|$20,202
|$19,389
|$16,695
|$15,834
|$98,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,716
|$8,091
|Maintenance
|$658
|$2,351
|$2,786
|$1,641
|$2,212
|$9,648
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,234
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,468
|Financing
|$4,313
|$3,470
|$2,568
|$1,607
|$580
|$12,537
|Depreciation
|$12,983
|$8,536
|$7,510
|$6,656
|$5,970
|$41,655
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,838
|$20,202
|$19,389
|$16,695
|$15,834
|$98,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$7,008
|Maintenance
|$570
|$2,036
|$2,413
|$1,421
|$1,916
|$8,357
|Repairs
|$0
|$865
|$1,329
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$5,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,667
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,870
|Financing
|$3,736
|$3,005
|$2,224
|$1,392
|$503
|$10,859
|Depreciation
|$11,245
|$7,393
|$6,504
|$5,765
|$5,171
|$36,079
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,245
|$17,498
|$16,794
|$14,461
|$13,715
|$85,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$1,405
|$6,626
|Maintenance
|$539
|$1,925
|$2,282
|$1,344
|$1,812
|$7,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$817
|$1,256
|$1,354
|$1,457
|$4,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,467
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,659
|Financing
|$3,532
|$2,841
|$2,103
|$1,316
|$475
|$10,267
|Depreciation
|$10,632
|$6,990
|$6,150
|$5,451
|$4,889
|$34,111
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,977
|$16,543
|$15,878
|$13,672
|$12,967
|$81,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,692
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$8,983
|Maintenance
|$730
|$2,610
|$3,094
|$1,822
|$2,456
|$10,712
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,108
|$1,703
|$1,836
|$1,975
|$6,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,701
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,960
|Financing
|$4,788
|$3,852
|$2,851
|$1,784
|$644
|$13,920
|Depreciation
|$14,414
|$9,477
|$8,337
|$7,390
|$6,628
|$46,247
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,796
|$22,429
|$21,526
|$18,536
|$17,580
|$109,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,986
|$9,365
|Maintenance
|$761
|$2,721
|$3,225
|$1,899
|$2,561
|$11,168
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,155
|$1,776
|$1,914
|$2,059
|$6,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,901
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,171
|Financing
|$4,992
|$4,016
|$2,972
|$1,860
|$672
|$14,512
|Depreciation
|$15,028
|$9,880
|$8,692
|$7,704
|$6,910
|$48,215
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,064
|$23,383
|$22,442
|$19,325
|$18,328
|$114,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,716
|$1,767
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$9,111
|Maintenance
|$741
|$2,647
|$3,137
|$1,848
|$2,491
|$10,864
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,124
|$1,727
|$1,862
|$2,003
|$6,717
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,768
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,031
|Financing
|$4,856
|$3,907
|$2,891
|$1,809
|$654
|$14,117
|Depreciation
|$14,619
|$9,611
|$8,456
|$7,495
|$6,722
|$46,903
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,219
|$22,747
|$21,832
|$18,799
|$17,829
|$111,426
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Escalade ESV
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Virginia is:not available
