Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,395
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|465.0/620.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
|Radiant Package
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|16 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Reflective Front Window Shade
|yes
|3rd Row All-Weather Floor Liner
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Dual Independent Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|Second Row 60/40 Manual Split-Folding Bench Seats
|yes
|Cargo Shade
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.4 in.
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Black Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke High-Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Inserts
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Black Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Chrome Exhaust Tip
|yes
|22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Black
|yes
|22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Split Manoogian Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels
|yes
|Galvano Surround Grille w/Silver Painted Mesh
|yes
|Body Color Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Integrated Black Roof Rack Rails
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|120.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5985 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|15.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1493 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|19.5 degrees
|Length
|224.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|74.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|130.0 in.
|Width
|80.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P275/55R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
