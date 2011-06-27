  1. Home
Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Escalade ESV
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)465.0/620.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Radiant Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
3rd Row All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Power Configurable Bench Seatsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dual Independent Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Cargo Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
22" x 9" 12-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Front License Plate Bracketyes
22" 6-Spoke High-Gloss Black Wheelsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Sunroof Deleteyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Split Manoogian Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
Galvano Surround Grille w/Silver Painted Meshyes
22" Dual 7-Spoke Ultra-Bright Finish Aluminum Wheels w/Premium Paintyes
22" x 9" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Integrated Black Roof Rack Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity120.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5985 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload1493 lbs.
Angle of departure19.5 degrees
Length224.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.0 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Red Passion Tintcoat
  • Dark Granite Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
