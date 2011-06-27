Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade ESV SUV
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,419*
Total Cash Price
$74,411
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,419*
Total Cash Price
$74,411
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,710*
Total Cash Price
$64,450
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,871*
Total Cash Price
$60,935
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,645*
Total Cash Price
$58,591
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$113,709*
Total Cash Price
$82,613
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$118,548*
Total Cash Price
$86,129
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$115,322*
Total Cash Price
$83,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,716
|$8,091
|Maintenance
|$2,264
|$2,681
|$1,612
|$1,741
|$3,463
|$11,761
|Repairs
|$980
|$1,495
|$1,613
|$1,737
|$1,867
|$7,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,933
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,167
|Financing
|$4,002
|$3,218
|$2,383
|$1,491
|$538
|$11,632
|Depreciation
|$13,538
|$8,614
|$7,582
|$6,718
|$6,029
|$42,482
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,367
|$20,856
|$18,180
|$16,826
|$17,189
|$102,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,716
|$8,091
|Maintenance
|$2,264
|$2,681
|$1,612
|$1,741
|$3,463
|$11,761
|Repairs
|$980
|$1,495
|$1,613
|$1,737
|$1,867
|$7,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,933
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,167
|Financing
|$4,002
|$3,218
|$2,383
|$1,491
|$538
|$11,632
|Depreciation
|$13,538
|$8,614
|$7,582
|$6,718
|$6,029
|$42,482
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,367
|$20,856
|$18,180
|$16,826
|$17,189
|$102,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$7,008
|Maintenance
|$1,961
|$2,322
|$1,396
|$1,508
|$3,000
|$10,187
|Repairs
|$849
|$1,295
|$1,397
|$1,505
|$1,617
|$6,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,407
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,609
|Financing
|$3,466
|$2,787
|$2,064
|$1,291
|$466
|$10,075
|Depreciation
|$11,726
|$7,461
|$6,567
|$5,819
|$5,222
|$36,795
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,436
|$18,064
|$15,747
|$14,574
|$14,889
|$88,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$1,405
|$6,626
|Maintenance
|$1,854
|$2,195
|$1,320
|$1,426
|$2,836
|$9,631
|Repairs
|$803
|$1,224
|$1,321
|$1,423
|$1,529
|$6,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,221
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,412
|Financing
|$3,277
|$2,635
|$1,951
|$1,221
|$441
|$9,525
|Depreciation
|$11,086
|$7,054
|$6,209
|$5,502
|$4,937
|$34,788
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,049
|$17,079
|$14,888
|$13,779
|$14,076
|$83,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$6,371
|Maintenance
|$1,783
|$2,111
|$1,269
|$1,371
|$2,727
|$9,261
|Repairs
|$772
|$1,177
|$1,270
|$1,368
|$1,470
|$6,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,097
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,281
|Financing
|$3,151
|$2,534
|$1,876
|$1,174
|$424
|$9,159
|Depreciation
|$10,660
|$6,783
|$5,970
|$5,290
|$4,747
|$33,450
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,124
|$16,422
|$14,315
|$13,249
|$13,535
|$80,645
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,692
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$8,983
|Maintenance
|$2,514
|$2,977
|$1,789
|$1,933
|$3,845
|$13,058
|Repairs
|$1,089
|$1,660
|$1,791
|$1,929
|$2,073
|$8,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,367
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,626
|Financing
|$4,443
|$3,573
|$2,645
|$1,655
|$598
|$12,914
|Depreciation
|$15,031
|$9,564
|$8,418
|$7,459
|$6,693
|$47,165
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,605
|$23,155
|$20,184
|$18,681
|$19,084
|$113,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,986
|$9,365
|Maintenance
|$2,621
|$3,103
|$1,865
|$2,015
|$4,009
|$13,614
|Repairs
|$1,135
|$1,730
|$1,867
|$2,011
|$2,161
|$8,904
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,553
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,823
|Financing
|$4,632
|$3,725
|$2,758
|$1,726
|$623
|$13,464
|Depreciation
|$15,670
|$9,971
|$8,776
|$7,776
|$6,978
|$49,172
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,992
|$24,140
|$21,043
|$19,476
|$19,896
|$118,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,716
|$1,767
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$9,111
|Maintenance
|$2,550
|$3,019
|$1,815
|$1,961
|$3,900
|$13,243
|Repairs
|$1,104
|$1,683
|$1,816
|$1,956
|$2,102
|$8,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,429
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,692
|Financing
|$4,506
|$3,624
|$2,683
|$1,679
|$606
|$13,097
|Depreciation
|$15,244
|$9,700
|$8,537
|$7,565
|$6,788
|$47,834
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,067
|$23,483
|$20,470
|$18,946
|$19,355
|$115,322
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Escalade ESV
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Virginia is:not available
