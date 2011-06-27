Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade ESV SUV
Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,637*
Total Cash Price
$51,753
4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,637*
Total Cash Price
$51,753
4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,442*
Total Cash Price
$44,825
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,490*
Total Cash Price
$42,380
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,857*
Total Cash Price
$57,458
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,808*
Total Cash Price
$59,903
Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,174*
Total Cash Price
$58,273
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,442*
Total Cash Price
$44,825
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,247*
Total Cash Price
$54,605
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,759*
Total Cash Price
$45,640
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,344*
Total Cash Price
$49,715
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,856*
Total Cash Price
$40,750
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,320*
Total Cash Price
$50,938
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,027*
Total Cash Price
$48,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$1,882
|$1,732
|$2,662
|$3,387
|$11,540
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,756
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,990
|Financing
|$2,784
|$2,238
|$1,657
|$1,036
|$375
|$8,090
|Depreciation
|$10,780
|$6,066
|$5,337
|$4,731
|$4,244
|$31,157
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,680
|$15,951
|$14,741
|$14,707
|$14,558
|$83,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$1,882
|$1,732
|$2,662
|$3,387
|$11,540
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,756
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,990
|Financing
|$2,784
|$2,238
|$1,657
|$1,036
|$375
|$8,090
|Depreciation
|$10,780
|$6,066
|$5,337
|$4,731
|$4,244
|$31,157
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,680
|$15,951
|$14,741
|$14,707
|$14,558
|$83,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$1,626
|$1,630
|$1,500
|$2,306
|$2,934
|$9,996
|Repairs
|$1,338
|$1,430
|$1,539
|$1,659
|$1,784
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,387
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,589
|Financing
|$2,411
|$1,938
|$1,436
|$898
|$325
|$7,007
|Depreciation
|$9,337
|$5,254
|$4,622
|$4,098
|$3,676
|$26,986
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,511
|$13,816
|$12,768
|$12,738
|$12,609
|$72,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,145
|Maintenance
|$1,537
|$1,541
|$1,419
|$2,180
|$2,774
|$9,450
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,455
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,257
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,448
|Financing
|$2,280
|$1,832
|$1,357
|$849
|$307
|$6,625
|Depreciation
|$8,828
|$4,967
|$4,370
|$3,874
|$3,476
|$25,514
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,392
|$13,062
|$12,071
|$12,043
|$11,922
|$68,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$8,332
|Maintenance
|$2,084
|$2,090
|$1,923
|$2,955
|$3,760
|$12,813
|Repairs
|$1,715
|$1,833
|$1,973
|$2,126
|$2,287
|$9,933
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,060
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,319
|Financing
|$3,091
|$2,484
|$1,840
|$1,151
|$416
|$8,982
|Depreciation
|$11,968
|$6,734
|$5,925
|$5,252
|$4,712
|$34,592
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,291
|$17,710
|$16,366
|$16,328
|$16,163
|$92,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,842
|$8,686
|Maintenance
|$2,173
|$2,179
|$2,005
|$3,081
|$3,920
|$13,358
|Repairs
|$1,788
|$1,911
|$2,057
|$2,217
|$2,384
|$10,356
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,190
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,460
|Financing
|$3,222
|$2,590
|$1,918
|$1,200
|$434
|$9,364
|Depreciation
|$12,477
|$7,021
|$6,177
|$5,476
|$4,913
|$36,064
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,410
|$18,463
|$17,062
|$17,023
|$16,851
|$96,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,689
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$8,450
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$2,119
|$1,951
|$2,997
|$3,814
|$12,994
|Repairs
|$1,739
|$1,859
|$2,001
|$2,156
|$2,319
|$10,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,103
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,366
|Financing
|$3,135
|$2,520
|$1,866
|$1,167
|$422
|$9,109
|Depreciation
|$12,138
|$6,830
|$6,009
|$5,327
|$4,779
|$35,082
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,664
|$17,961
|$16,598
|$16,559
|$16,392
|$94,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$1,626
|$1,630
|$1,500
|$2,306
|$2,934
|$9,996
|Repairs
|$1,338
|$1,430
|$1,539
|$1,659
|$1,784
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,387
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,589
|Financing
|$2,411
|$1,938
|$1,436
|$898
|$325
|$7,007
|Depreciation
|$9,337
|$5,254
|$4,622
|$4,098
|$3,676
|$26,986
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,511
|$13,816
|$12,768
|$12,738
|$12,609
|$72,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$1,583
|$1,629
|$1,679
|$7,918
|Maintenance
|$1,981
|$1,986
|$1,828
|$2,809
|$3,574
|$12,177
|Repairs
|$1,629
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$2,021
|$2,173
|$9,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,908
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,154
|Financing
|$2,937
|$2,361
|$1,749
|$1,093
|$395
|$8,536
|Depreciation
|$11,374
|$6,400
|$5,631
|$4,992
|$4,478
|$32,874
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,986
|$16,830
|$15,553
|$15,517
|$15,360
|$88,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,618
|Maintenance
|$1,655
|$1,660
|$1,528
|$2,348
|$2,987
|$10,177
|Repairs
|$1,362
|$1,456
|$1,567
|$1,689
|$1,817
|$7,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,430
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,636
|Financing
|$2,455
|$1,973
|$1,462
|$914
|$330
|$7,134
|Depreciation
|$9,507
|$5,349
|$4,706
|$4,172
|$3,743
|$27,477
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,884
|$14,067
|$13,000
|$12,970
|$12,839
|$73,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,398
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$7,209
|Maintenance
|$1,803
|$1,808
|$1,664
|$2,557
|$3,254
|$11,086
|Repairs
|$1,484
|$1,586
|$1,707
|$1,840
|$1,979
|$8,595
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,647
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,872
|Financing
|$2,674
|$2,150
|$1,592
|$996
|$360
|$7,771
|Depreciation
|$10,355
|$5,827
|$5,126
|$4,545
|$4,077
|$29,930
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,748
|$15,323
|$14,161
|$14,128
|$13,985
|$80,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$5,909
|Maintenance
|$1,478
|$1,482
|$1,364
|$2,096
|$2,667
|$9,087
|Repairs
|$1,216
|$1,300
|$1,399
|$1,508
|$1,622
|$7,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,170
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,354
|Financing
|$2,192
|$1,762
|$1,305
|$816
|$295
|$6,370
|Depreciation
|$8,488
|$4,776
|$4,202
|$3,725
|$3,342
|$24,533
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,646
|$12,560
|$11,607
|$11,580
|$11,463
|$65,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,386
|Maintenance
|$1,848
|$1,853
|$1,705
|$2,620
|$3,334
|$11,359
|Repairs
|$1,520
|$1,625
|$1,749
|$1,885
|$2,028
|$8,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,713
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,943
|Financing
|$2,740
|$2,203
|$1,631
|$1,020
|$369
|$7,963
|Depreciation
|$10,610
|$5,970
|$5,253
|$4,656
|$4,178
|$30,666
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,308
|$15,700
|$14,509
|$14,475
|$14,329
|$82,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,336
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$1,504
|$7,091
|Maintenance
|$1,774
|$1,778
|$1,637
|$2,515
|$3,200
|$10,904
|Repairs
|$1,459
|$1,560
|$1,679
|$1,810
|$1,946
|$8,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,604
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,825
|Financing
|$2,630
|$2,114
|$1,566
|$979
|$354
|$7,644
|Depreciation
|$10,186
|$5,731
|$5,042
|$4,470
|$4,010
|$29,440
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,375
|$15,072
|$13,928
|$13,896
|$13,756
|$79,027
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Escalade ESV
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Virginia is:not available
