Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,670
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/558.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,670
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,670
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,670
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
leather, alloy and wood steering wheelyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
beverage cooleryes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,670
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,670
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dual Exhaust Delete w/Spare Tire Addyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5982 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload1418 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length222.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Exterior Colors
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Midnight Plum Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Linen, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,670
chrome alloy wheelsyes
P285/45R22 110H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,670
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,670
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
