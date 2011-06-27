Used 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade ESV SUV
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,666*
Total Cash Price
$41,486
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,666*
Total Cash Price
$41,486
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,600*
Total Cash Price
$35,933
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,695*
Total Cash Price
$33,973
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,778*
Total Cash Price
$46,059
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,684*
Total Cash Price
$48,019
4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,080*
Total Cash Price
$46,712
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,091*
Total Cash Price
$32,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$1,932
|$2,146
|$3,084
|$989
|$4,602
|$12,753
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,223
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,456
|Financing
|$2,231
|$1,795
|$1,327
|$832
|$300
|$6,485
|Depreciation
|$8,866
|$4,823
|$4,246
|$3,762
|$3,377
|$25,074
|Fuel
|$3,795
|$3,909
|$4,026
|$4,147
|$4,271
|$20,147
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,872
|$15,702
|$15,876
|$13,104
|$16,111
|$82,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$1,932
|$2,146
|$3,084
|$989
|$4,602
|$12,753
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,223
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,456
|Financing
|$2,231
|$1,795
|$1,327
|$832
|$300
|$6,485
|Depreciation
|$8,866
|$4,823
|$4,246
|$3,762
|$3,377
|$25,074
|Fuel
|$3,795
|$3,909
|$4,026
|$4,147
|$4,271
|$20,147
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,872
|$15,702
|$15,876
|$13,104
|$16,111
|$82,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$1,673
|$1,859
|$2,671
|$857
|$3,986
|$11,046
|Repairs
|$1,338
|$1,430
|$1,539
|$1,659
|$1,784
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,925
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,127
|Financing
|$1,933
|$1,554
|$1,150
|$721
|$260
|$5,617
|Depreciation
|$7,679
|$4,178
|$3,677
|$3,258
|$2,925
|$21,717
|Fuel
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,592
|$3,699
|$17,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,944
|$13,600
|$13,751
|$11,350
|$13,955
|$71,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,571
|Maintenance
|$1,582
|$1,758
|$2,525
|$810
|$3,769
|$10,444
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,455
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,011
|Financing
|$1,827
|$1,470
|$1,087
|$681
|$245
|$5,310
|Depreciation
|$7,260
|$3,950
|$3,477
|$3,080
|$2,765
|$20,533
|Fuel
|$3,108
|$3,201
|$3,297
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$16,499
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,911
|$12,859
|$13,001
|$10,731
|$13,193
|$67,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,423
|$1,465
|$1,509
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$7,553
|Maintenance
|$2,145
|$2,383
|$3,423
|$1,098
|$5,110
|$14,159
|Repairs
|$1,715
|$1,833
|$1,973
|$2,126
|$2,287
|$9,933
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,468
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,727
|Financing
|$2,477
|$1,992
|$1,473
|$924
|$333
|$7,199
|Depreciation
|$9,843
|$5,355
|$4,714
|$4,176
|$3,749
|$27,838
|Fuel
|$4,213
|$4,340
|$4,470
|$4,604
|$4,742
|$22,368
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,283
|$17,433
|$17,626
|$14,548
|$17,887
|$91,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,483
|$1,527
|$1,573
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$7,875
|Maintenance
|$2,236
|$2,484
|$3,569
|$1,145
|$5,327
|$14,762
|Repairs
|$1,788
|$1,911
|$2,057
|$2,217
|$2,384
|$10,356
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,573
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,843
|Financing
|$2,583
|$2,077
|$1,536
|$963
|$347
|$7,506
|Depreciation
|$10,262
|$5,583
|$4,914
|$4,354
|$3,909
|$29,022
|Fuel
|$4,392
|$4,525
|$4,660
|$4,800
|$4,944
|$23,320
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,316
|$18,175
|$18,376
|$15,167
|$18,648
|$95,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,661
|Maintenance
|$2,175
|$2,417
|$3,472
|$1,114
|$5,182
|$14,360
|Repairs
|$1,739
|$1,859
|$2,001
|$2,156
|$2,319
|$10,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,503
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,513
|$2,021
|$1,494
|$937
|$337
|$7,302
|Depreciation
|$9,983
|$5,431
|$4,780
|$4,236
|$3,802
|$28,232
|Fuel
|$4,273
|$4,402
|$4,533
|$4,669
|$4,809
|$22,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,627
|$17,681
|$17,876
|$14,755
|$18,141
|$93,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Escalade ESV SUV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$1,521
|$1,690
|$2,428
|$779
|$3,624
|$10,042
|Repairs
|$1,216
|$1,300
|$1,399
|$1,508
|$1,622
|$7,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,934
|Financing
|$1,757
|$1,413
|$1,045
|$655
|$236
|$5,106
|Depreciation
|$6,981
|$3,798
|$3,343
|$2,962
|$2,659
|$19,743
|Fuel
|$2,988
|$3,078
|$3,170
|$3,265
|$3,363
|$15,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,222
|$12,364
|$12,501
|$10,318
|$12,686
|$65,091
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Escalade ESV
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV in Virginia is:not available
