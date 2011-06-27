  1. Home
Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Escalade ESV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
viscous center differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/558.0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)Flex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)Flex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l6.2 l6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm403 hp @ 5700 rpm403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
video monitornoyesyes
video remote controlnoyesyes
DVD playernoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesno
leather and wood trim on doorsnonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consolenonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnonoyes
leather, alloy and wood steering wheelnonoyes
beverage coolernonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Second Row Bench Seatyesyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesnono
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
driver cooled seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
premium leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyesnono
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Sunroof Deleteyesyesno
LED Headlampsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.137.4 cu.ft.137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5963 lbs.5963 lbs.5963 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.7400 lbs.7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees15.9 degrees15.9 degrees
Maximum payload1418 lbs.1418 lbs.1418 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees22.0 degrees22.0 degrees
Length222.9 in.222.9 in.222.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.7700 lbs.7700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.9.2 in.9.2 in.
Height73.1 in.73.1 in.73.1 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.130.0 in.130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Exterior Colors
  • Black Raven
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Xenon Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Cocoa/Light Linen, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
chrome alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnoyes
P285/45R22 tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesnoyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,545
Starting MSRP
$77,425
Starting MSRP
$85,095
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
