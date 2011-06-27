Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1313
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.372/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.31 gal.
Combined MPG1313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.43.4 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
diversity antennayesyes
Multi-CD located in dashyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
separate rear audioyesyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
9 total speakersyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
video monitornoyes
video remote controlnoyes
DVD playernoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
front seatback storageyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
Rear floor matsyesno
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
10 -way power passenger seatyesno
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesno
leatheryesyes
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.
14 -way power passenger seatnoyes
driver cooled seatnoyes
passenger cooled seatnoyes
14 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Rear head room39 in.39 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.
rear heater unityesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Front track65 in.65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5820 lbs.5933 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.45.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1380 lbs.1267 lbs.
Length221.4 in.221.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.7300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.9.95 in.
Height75.7 in.75.0 in.
Wheel base130 in.130 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.
Rear track66 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Exterior Colors
  • Black Raven
  • White Diamond
  • Quicksilver
  • Red E
  • Black Raven
  • White Diamond
  • Quicksilver
  • Red E
Interior Colors
  • Shale
  • Pewter
  • Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
P265/70R17 tiresyesno
17 x 7 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
Steel spare wheelnoyes
chrome alloy wheelsnoyes
P275/55R20 tiresnoyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
front independent suspensionyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,935
Starting MSRP
$69,305
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
