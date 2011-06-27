  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ELR
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac ELR
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Cadillac ELR Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 ELR
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,000
See ELR Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG85
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,000
EPA Combined MPGe85 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.3 gal.
Combined MPG85
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Torque373 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeHybrid
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power driver seat easy entryyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.6 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Length186.0 in.
Curb weight4065 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume93.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Red Passion Tintcoat
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere w/Medium Cashmere Accents, leather
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,000
All season tiresyes
P245/40R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See ELR Inventory

Related Used 2016 Cadillac ELR Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles