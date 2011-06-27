Used 2014 Cadillac ELR Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,000
Engine Type
|Hybrid
Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
Combined MPG
|82
Total Seating
|4
Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,000
Drive type
|Front wheel drive
Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,000
EPA Combined MPGe
|82 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity
|9.3 gal.
Combined MPG
|82
Fuel type
|Electric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,000
Torque
|273 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine type
|Hybrid
Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Luxury Package,
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|power driver seat easy entry
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Highway Safety Kit
|yes
|Trunk Organizer Travel Charge Cord Bag
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Drive
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Vehicle Logo
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Rear head room
|34.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|fixed center armrest
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Indoor/Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Front track
|62.1 in.
|Length
|186.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4050 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|106.1 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|All season tires
|yes
|P245/40R20 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
