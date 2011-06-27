  1. Home
Used 2014 Cadillac ELR Features & Specs

More about the 2014 ELR
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG82
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe82 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.3 gal.
Combined MPG82
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeHybrid
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Luxury Package,yes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power driver seat easy entryyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
First Aid Kityes
Highway Safety Kityes
Trunk Organizer Travel Charge Cord Bagyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Vehicle Logoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.6 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Indoor/Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Length186.0 in.
Curb weight4050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Light Cashmere w/Medium Cashmere Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P245/40R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
