Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado ETC Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Eldorado
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3865 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base108 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • White Diamond
  • Sterling
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Cashmere
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal
  • Neutral Shale
  • Black
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
