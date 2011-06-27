  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Eldorado
Overview
See Eldorado Inventory
See Eldorado Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/475.0 mi.285.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.6 in.200.6 in.
Curb weight3843 lbs.3876 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.5.8 in.
Height53.6 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Polo Green
  • White Diamond
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Sable Black
  • Sterling
  • Sterling
  • White Diamond
  • Polo Green
  • Sable Black
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Cashmere
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal
  • Pewter
  • Neutral Shale
  • Black
  • Pewter
  • Oatmeal
  • Black
  • Neutral Shale
See Eldorado InventorySee Eldorado Inventory

Related Used 2000 Cadillac Eldorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles