  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Eldorado
Overview
See Eldorado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3821 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ocean Met B/C
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Shale
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Slate Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Sage Metallic
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Ivory
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Sand Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medici Metallic
  • Dark Caribe Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
See Eldorado Inventory

Related Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles