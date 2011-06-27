Estimated values
1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,802
|$2,892
|$3,490
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,583
|$3,117
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,964
|$2,371
|Rough
|$815
|$1,345
|$1,625
Estimated values
1997 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$2,151
|$2,601
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,921
|$2,323
|Average
|$892
|$1,460
|$1,767
|Rough
|$601
|$1,000
|$1,211